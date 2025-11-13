Amazing Footage of Hudson Valley Wildlife Caught on Trail Cam
Trail cam captures all kinds of wildlife in the Gardiner, NY area.
Trail cameras are used by hunters, wildlife managers, researchers, property owners, and even casual nature observers to monitor animals. Common uses include tracking animal patterns, managing wildlife populations, scouting for hunting, security surveillance, and observing local wildlife for personal interest.
Trail cams are also used in the Hudson Valley by scientists and conservationists, like Scenic Hudson and the Dutchess County Parks, for research on animal movemnet and populations, as well as citizen scientists participating in projects like Snapshot NY. These cameras capture a wide variety of wildlife, from common animals like deer and turkeys to more elusive creatures like coyotes, bobcats, and mink, providing valuable data for wildlife management and conservation efforts.
We've covered many trail cam stories over the years including a magnificent Hudson Valley Bobcat captured on a trail cam back in 2023. Bobcat sightings aren't all that rare in the Hudson Valley. In fact, back in 2022, police warned residents about multiple Bobcat sightings in parts of the Hudson Valley. It is however a kind of rare occurrence when you get a chance to capture the magnificent beast in full view on camera.
Hudson Valley resident Karen Maloy Brady not only captured bobcats on her trail cam, but also black bears, bobcats, coyotes, porcupine, racoon and ruffed grouse. She told us he trail cam videos were captured between Sept 9-Oct 15 in Gardiner, NY and that it’s a stream bed that gets more active when it’s dry but there are a few pools of water in the spot. The video was posted in the Facebook group The Hudson Valley with the caption "Parade of animals on my trailcam". The group which has over 200,000 members and the video received 2.5k reactions and over 300 comments. See the video here.
