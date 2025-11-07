Waverly Pest Control Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Headquarters

Popular Hudson Valley pest control business held a grand opening ribbon cutting event this week in Wappingers Falls, NY.

We reported back in May about Waverly Pest Control moving to their new headquarters in Wappinger Falls right next to Adam’s Fairacre Farms. The locally owned and operated pest management company based in Wappingers Falls, New York. Established in 1994, it has built a strong reputation in the Hudson Valley for its comprehensive, eco-conscious, and customer-focused services.

Waverly Pest Control has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 2019. Customer reviews highlight their professionalism, responsiveness, and effective pest management. For instance, a customer praised their monthly service for eliminating various pests and ensuring a tick-free environment for children playing outdoors.

Wavery Pest Control Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Waverly Pest Control held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 6 from 12 to 2pm to celebrate our official grand opening at their new location at 1234 Route 9 Wappingers Falls next to Adam’s Fairacre Farms. The staff from Waverly Pest Control was on hand and they offered up free hotdogs, cider and donuts to all who attended along with raffles.

Dutchess County Legislator Lynne Miele-Versaci was on hand to present my friend and owner of Waverly Pest Control Mike Robinson with a proclamation from the Dutchess County Legislature

Both as a Legislator and a friend. Mike has been in business for 31 years and he does an amazing job and he services our community well, both professionally and philanthropically. We are lucky to have you in our town, thank you for all you do!- Lynne Miele-Versaci

