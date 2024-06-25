New Paltz Set For Unique First Annual ‘Roper Romp’

The costumed pub crawl is based on the character of Mrs. Roper from "Three's Company".

If you are like me, you're a big fan of the hit 70's tv sitcom Three's Company. The story revolves around three single roommates: Jack Tripper, Janet Wood, and Chrissy Snow, who all platonically live together in a Santa Monica, California apartment complex owned by Stanley and Helen Roper. The show chronicles the escapades and hijinks of the trio's constant misunderstandings, social lives, and financial struggles. A top 10 hit from 1977 to 1983, the series has remained popular in syndication and through DVD releases.

What exactly is a Roper Romp?

The romp is a costumed bar crawl based on Mrs. Helen Roper (played by actress Audra Lindley), the wisecracking, caftan-wearing, love-deprived wife of landlord Stanley Roper (Norman Fell). The romp began in 2013 as a Million Mrs. Roper March of men and women wearing caftans and curly red wigs during a New Orleans parade. Today, there are countless Mrs. Roper Romp/Bar Crawl groups all over the world. And now New Paltz is finally getting one!

The event is described as the most exhilarating social gathering event in New York! Hosted right at the heart of Main Street New Paltz, this event is expected to bring together people from all walks of life for an unforgettable experience. You'll be immersed in a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, good vibes, and the best company you could ask for.

The New Paltz Roper Romp take place Friday, June 28 on Main Street in New Paltz, NY starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are free. Participating bars include McGllicuddy's, Huckleberry, Bacchus and Snug Harbor. Gift bags will be given out to the first 20 people and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Get amore info and full schedule at the Facebook event page here.

This is sure to be a unique and super fun event for any fan of the the classic television sitcom. Organizer of the New Paltz Roper Romp Z MaryAnn Tozzi (owner of KonTiki Trading Post) hopes to make the Roper Romp an annual event. It also looks like Stanley will be making an appearance at the romp. Proceeds go to Hometown Heroes Banners.

