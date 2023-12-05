Tis the season to see Santa and there is a good chance you might see him thanks to your local fire department. Along with all the things Hudosn Valley Fire Departments have going on this time of year they still find time to host Santa.

Hopefully, you haven't missed Santa traveling through your town on the back of a fire truck. I am a grown-up and I still get excited when all the trucks go by and Santa is on one of them.

Places to See Santa on a Fire Truck in the Hudson Valley

Here is a quick list of a few fire companies that are hosting Santa over the next 2 weeks.

Patterson Fire Department - Saturday, December 9, 2023

It is the Annual Candy Cane Run with the Patterson Fire Department escorting Santa throughout the neighborhoods. They leave from ACME at 9:30 AM and plan to be out until 5:30 PM when they wrap up on South Street. The plan is to have a real-time Santa tracker on their social media so you can be sure to see Santa at one of the stops during the day.

Berlin Christmas Markets Open To The Public Getty Images loading...

Wurtsboro Fire Department - Sunday, December 10, 2023

At this event Santa would be on the fire truck instead he will be in the firehouse and wants to have breakfast with you. Enjoy a homemade breakfast that includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hashbrowns, coffee/tea, and juices served. YOu can take your pictures with Santa and he will have a small gift for all the children. It is from 8 AM to 11 AM. Reserve tickets through Facebook or just walk in $11 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-12, and under 3 is free.

Little girl having breakfast with juice and pancake travnikovstudio loading...

Cronomer Valley Fire Department - Saturday, December 16, 2023

They will escort Santa all around the Cronomer Valley Fire District for the Annual Santa Run & Food Drive. It starts at 9 AM and goes until dusk. Just listen for the sirens and horns. Follow the firehouse on social media to find out when they plan to be near your house.

Canva Canva loading...

Port Jervis Fire Department - Saturday, December 16, 2023

The Port Jervis Fire Department will be helping Santa tour the town along with the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the PBA, and the Outdoor Club of Port Jervis. They have plans for Santa to visit all over town between 1 PM and 5 PM. Santa will make many stops and you can plan to catch up with him by following the fire department's social media page that day.

