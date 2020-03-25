Fender Offering Free Online Guitar Lessons

One thing we do have available to us during this coronavirus pandemic is time. Lots and lots of free time as we sit at home, social distance, and try our best to stay healthy. This may be the perfect time to learn how to play an instrument.

Fender Guitar is offering free online guitar, bass or ukelele lessons for 3 months to the first 100,000 people to sign up. How cool is that? You'll have plenty of time to practice, that's for sure. And let's face it, music heals. I've known that for years, and so so most of our WPDH listeners. Imagine emerging from this nasty time as the new Jimi Hendrix or Eric Clapton. Okay, that might be an exaggeration, but it's a start. Kudos to Fender for offering this great service.

Interested in taking guitar lessons? Check out the Fender Guitar website for all the info. And when all this is over, which it will be, you'll be able to show off your new talent to all your friends. In person.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: