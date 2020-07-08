Acoustic Guitar Camp Online 2020

I was speaking to a friend the other day and he mentioned that he regrets never learning how to play an instrument. I asked him why he doesn't just learn now. And he didn't really have an answer. Maybe you always wanted to play, or maybe you'd like to get better. Either way, if guitar is your thing, keep reading.

The Ashokan Center is holding an Online Acoustic Guitar Camp from July 29 - Aug. 2. Ashokan Acoustic Guitar Camp Online offers guitarists of all levels an opportunity for real immersion and growth in a friendly environment where people can sing, jam and share valuable musical knowledge. Choose from a variety of specialized daytime classes, and enjoy evening presentations, hosted jams, and mini-concerts. You’ll come away with new repertoire and techniques, a reinvigorated sense of direction and purpose, and a greater confidence and joy in making music on your guitar. And beginners are welcome.

This is a great way to learn and have fun all from the safety and comfort of your home. For more information or to register, check out the event facebook page or the website.

