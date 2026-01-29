A Cairo man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to the serious assault of a 3-year-old little girl.

Man arrested and charged with assault of a child/ Greene County Sheriff/Canva Man arrested and charged with assault of a child/ Greene County Sheriff/Canva loading...

The Greene County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday with the Town of Cairo Police and the New York State Police to a report of an unconscious/unresponsive little girl at a private residence on Main Street in Cairo.

Lameik Wilson, 24, of Cairo, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony second-degree Assault and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office announced Wilson is believed to have intentionally caused serious physical injury to the child. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim, "who was noted to have several visible injuries was treated at the scene by Town of Cairo Ambulance personnel, Town of Durham Ambulance personnel and Greene County Medics before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center."

A photo of the helicopter was posted by the Cairo Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Wilson was arraigned before in the Town of Catskill Court and taken to the Greene County Jail with No bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Greene County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit.

Anyone with possible related information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 518-943-3300.