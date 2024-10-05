Accident Claims Life Of Pilot At Popular Rhinebeck Air Show

Tragic accident occurred Saturday afternoon during air show at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a living museum that owns many aircrafts of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles. America's first flying museum of antique aircraft, the museum at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, opened for the 2024 season on May 1 and is open through October 31, with air shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The staff have been educating and entertaining at the facility for six decades, having first opened in 1958.

Earlier this year, Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome offered a one of a kind raffle of a piece of fabric from a Fokker Dr.1 German triplane signed by Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden. The raffle was a fundraiser with the giveaway taking place at the annual Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome gala in May.

Tragedy at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome released a statement early Saturday evening about the accident that took the life of a long time Aerodrome volunteer and board member.

On October 5, during our Saturday Air Show, one of our aircraft went down off the south end of the runway. Killed in the incident was Brian Coughlin, of Cazenovia, NY, longtime Aerodrome volunteer and Board Member. The aircraft was a replica of a WWI Fokker D-VIII. Fire EMS, and law enforcement responded to the scene. We are awaiting their reports. The Federal Aviation Agency has been informed. Until their investigations conclude, we have no further information. We ask all to respect Brian's memory by not speculating about his death. -Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Photo pf Brian Coughlin from oldrhinebeck.org Photo pf Brian Coughlin from oldrhinebeck.org loading...

A bio on Brian Coughlin from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome website states that he grew up with vintage aircraft. His father was an early restorer and replica builder in the Central New York area. Brian’s been involved with the Aerodrome most of his adult life, in many capacities, including flying in thier Air Shows. He’s built several Fokker Triplane replicas, a Fokker DVIII replica, and restored so many other vintage flying machines. Recently he had been instrumental in returning the Bleriot XII, Hanriot, SPAD VII, and Fokker Triplane to the flightline. A contractor, by trade, he supervised the infrastructure projects at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrom announced that their Sunday, October 6 air show would be cancelled and the museum would also be closed, thanking everyone for their understanding.

Get our free mobile app

Five Celebrities That Lived in Rhinebeck Once These five famous folks once called Rhinebeck home. Gallery Credit: CJ

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture." Gallery Credit: Allison Kay