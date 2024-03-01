Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Offering One of a Kind Raffle

Fundraiser features a piece of memorabilia signed by Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome is a living museum that owns many aircrafts of the Pioneer Era, World War I, and the Golden Age of Aviation between the World Wars, along with multiple antique automobiles.

America's first flying museum of antique aircraft, the museum at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, will open for the 2024 season on May 1 and will be open through October 31. They have airshows scheduled every Saturday and Sunday June 15- October 20. The staff have been educating and entertaining at the facility for six decades, having first opened in 1958.

Bruce Dickinson is an absolute legend! The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Iron Maiden has performed in the band across two stints, from 1981 to 1993 and from 1999 to the present day. He is known for his wide-ranging operatic vocal style and energetic stage presence. During his first tenure in the band, they issued a series of US and UK platinum and gold albums in the 1980s and early 1990s, right through to today.

Bruce Dickinson Visits Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Back in February 2022, Bruce Dickinson visited the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome and got a tour of the historic museum, as Dickinson is a pilot himself and an avid fan of old planes. While he was visiting, he signed a bunch of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome posters along with another special piece. That special piece is now being raffled off as a fundraiser for Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome.

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Fundraiser Raffle

After losing most of the 2023 season due to a crazy amount of rain, the folks at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome decided it was time to put this special piece out to the public in hopes to raise money for funds lost at the museum. A replica of the The Fokker Dr.1 German triplane sits in the aerodrome as part of the museum's collection. There's also one that flies in the air shows. A piece of Fabric from the plane signed by Bruce Dickinson features the black cross with the the saying "Shot Down in Flames!" and the Iron Maiden frontman's signature.

Bruce Dickinson signing replica Fokker Dr.1 triplane fabric during a visit to Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Feb. 2022.

Tickets for the raffle are available online only and $25.00 per ticket. The winner to be pulled at their annual "Sprit of the Aerodrome Gala" on May 18th at 8pm. The raffle just started this morning (March 1) and tickets can be purchased here. The raffle just happens to coincide with the release of Bruce Dickinson's brand new solo album The Mandrake Project out today.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a one of a kind piece, perfect for any aviation fan and Iron Maiden fan. Best of luck to all that purchase a raffle ticket to help out Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. Be sure to follow Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome on Facebook here.

