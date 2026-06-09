Hudson Valley Plans to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

The Hudson Valley played a major role in the American Revolution, and this summer Dutchess County is making sure that history doesn't get overlooked.

As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, Dutchess County is helping fund a series of events that will bring Revolutionary War history to life across the region. County officials have awarded $87,000 in grants to local historical societies to support programs ranging from live theater productions and historical reenactments to hands-on demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

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RevCon to Take Place This Month

The biggest event on the calendar is RevCon: Dutchess County in the Revolution, which takes place June 13 from 10am to 4pm at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park. The free event will feature Revolutionary War reenactors, interactive exhibits, historical speakers and a unique demonstration showing how supplies were transported during the war.

Visitors will get a chance to see teams of massive draft horses and oxen pulling equipment much like those used by George Washington's Continental Army. It's a hands-on look at the challenges of moving troops, cannons and supplies through colonial New York long before modern roads existed.

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Schedule of Events Planned This Summer

The celebration continues throughout the summer with events across Dutchess County. On June 14, several historic Quaker meeting houses in Pawling, LaGrange and other communities will open their doors for tours and special exhibits. Freedom Day in LaGrange on July 5 will feature appearances by historical figures including George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, along with colonial-era music, crafts and demonstrations.

Other highlights include Colonial Crafts Day in Hopewell Junction on August 8, where visitors can watch blacksmithing, woodworking and even a rare colonial iron-smelting demonstration. In Amenia, a new original play called Amenia's Spycatcher will tell the story of Revolutionary War figure Ephraim Paine and his efforts to uncover Loyalist spies.

The county's popular Tavern Trail also returns this year with a Revolutionary War theme, exploring local history through stories, food and drink at locations throughout Dutchess County.

Most of the events are free and open to the public. Information about Rev250 programming and the Tavern Trail is available through Destination Dutchess.