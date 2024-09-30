Unique Halloween Nite Market In The Village Coming To Saugerties

A super cool Halloween themed market is set to to take place in Saugerties, NY.

Halloween is coming! Everyone is out to have a spooky good time this season, and a cool event will be taking place in just 13 days that you should definitlely mark on your calendar of must-do things!

Where to begin with this event? There is so much going on at the upcoming Halloween Nite Market in the Village event set for Saugerties by Stoned handmade and the event keeps on growing with the addition of a car cruise! The event is also a fundraiser for the Saugerties Food Pantry.

A Little About the Saugerties Food Pantry

Saugerties Food Pantry is a community-based organization that provides essential food assistance to individuals and families in need (up to 250 men, women and children per month from the Saugerties area). It aims to alleviate hunger by offering a variety of nutritious food options, including fresh produce, canned goods, and non-perishable items. The pantry operates with the support of local volunteers and donations, fostering a sense of community and helping to ensure that everyone has access to healthy meals.

Halloween Nite Market and Car Cruise in the Village

Event will be from 3pm to 8pm on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 87 Market Street in Saugerties, NY with a car show and costume contest. Cars will be lined up in front of Sawyer savings towards the post office. Call 845-616-9126 for vendor info & pre registration. Craft fair including food vendors, crafters, artisans, bakers, tarot reading, face painting, live music, costume parade & contest for scariest, cutest, and most original wins a prize, raffles, a local authors book signing, and more. The Misfit Motorsports Slingshot 610 racecar will also be there for photos.

The event is free to support local vendors, crafters and businesses and you can get more info on the Facebook event page.

