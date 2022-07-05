Exciting New Businesses Coming to Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village

There is certainly no shortage of fun things to do at Eastdale Village Town Center right off of Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. This past spring, they offered line dancing and Pilates, and every second Friday of the month you can be part of the Second Friday Celebrations at Eastdale Village. Live music, food, shopping, and lots of community fun. And that’s coming up this Friday.

Eastdale Village Town Center is also teeming with awesome businesses. From some of our favorite long-time local businesses like Pizzeria Posto, Rossi’s Deli, and The Crafted Kup to newer businesses like Spoon’s Ice Cream and Eastdale Ave. Bagels. Not to mention a few delicious dessert shops, gift shops and clothing stores. Eastdale Village Town Center is a great place to walk around and spend some time.

And there are some exciting new businesses headed to Eastdale Village. Just last week, they announced the future opening of Eastdale Avenue’s Medi Spa called Jolie’s Aesthetics and Wellness, featuring a 2,200-square-foot facility that will offer BOTOX, dermal fillers, microneedling, laser skin resurfacing, hair removal, PRP therapy, and much more. Look for it in the winter of 22/23. Chakra Bowls will be opening their Eastdale location this fall, and Lilly’s Natural Pet Food Store will be opening very soon.

If you haven’t visited Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, you should try to get there this summer. The food choices are amazing, and the shopping is new and fun. Or, get there on one of their Second Friday Celebrations and enjoy some live music with your experience. No matter when you visit, you won’t be disappointed.

At Last! Legendary Poughkeepsie Deli Opens in New Location Rossi & Sons Alimentari at Eastdale Village Town Center

