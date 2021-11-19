I’ve heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I’m not sure if it’s true, but I do agree that a delicious breakfast is a nice way to start the day. And in my opinion, there is nothing more delicious than a fresh hot bagel. And not just for breakfast. A bagel works for lunch and dinner, too. Which is why I’m so excited about this latest shop to open in Poughkeepsie.

Eastdale Ave Bagels has opened at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie, and just glancing at the menu is making my mouth water. Not only do they have delicious bagels which you can get singly, by the dozen or the half dozen, they’ve also carry baked goods like croissants, muffins, scones and cookies. Breakfast sandwiches, a huge selection of grilled egg sandwiches, and a ton of cream cheeses and spreads. They’ve also got great lunch specials, a deli and a coffee bar with coffee, tea, hot chocolate and cappuccino. Yes, please!

A Peek at Poughkeepsie's Mouth-Watering New Bagel Shop Eastdale Ave Bagels is Now Open at Eastdale Village Town Center

Not only is Eastdale Ave Bagels now open, but they’re open in one of the hottest new spots in Poughkeepsie, Eastdale Village Town Center. And Eastdale Ave Bagels isn’t the only new addition to Eastdale Village. Daffodils Gift Shoppe opened just last week and earlier this week Pizzeria Posto, one of Dutchess County’s favorite restaurants, opened their Poughkeepsie store at Eastdale Village.

There’s a lot going on in Poughkeepsie, and you can enjoy much of it at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44. Restaurants, shops, beautiful apartments and much more. Including awesome bagels.

Which Hudson Valley Stores are Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021? Here's a full list of the Thanksgiving operating hours for the Hudson Valley's most popular stores.

This Hudson Valley College Boasts Superstar Alumni Famous People Who Attended Bard College