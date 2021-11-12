At Last! Award Winning Rhinebeck Pizzeria Opening in Poughkeepsie

It’s been a long time coming, but the new Pizzeria Posto will finally open their much anticipated Poughkeepsie location at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie next week. Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck has been one of my favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants for years, and when I heard they were opening a Poughkeepsie store I could barely contain my excitement. It’s taken a long time thanks in part to covid, but it’s finally happening.

Pizzeria Posto isn’t your run of the mill get a slice of pizza place. They make incredible specialty pizzas like you would get in Italy. And their salads are out of this world delicious. I always get the Mama Mia pizza which is smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, and sausage. It’s the best pizza I’ve ever had, And I have never, ever had a bad meal at Posto. It’s my go-to for celebrations or if I just want to treat myself. And now it's right down the street.

Congratulations to the folks at Pizzeria Posto on the opening of their new location in Poughkeepsie. Congratulations to Eastdale Village Town Center, and congratulations to the residents of Poughkeepsie because we are about to have the best pizza ever in our neck of the woods.

While you’re visiting Eastdale Village Town Center, don’t forget to check out some of the other new businesses like Daffodils Gift Shop and the newly opened Eastdale Ave Bagels. There’s a lot going on these days in Eastdale Village and we couldn’t be happier.

