Closed Poughkeepsie Business to Become Luxury Dog Resort

Dog owners will soon have a new way to pamper their pets in Poughkeepsie.

Central Bark has announced that it will be opening its first Hudson Valley location. The business has gained popularity across the country for its "Enrichment Doggy Day Care" service that offers dog owners a safe and healthy place to leave their pets for the day or an extended period of time.

What is Central Bark?

Owners Jackie Jordan and Chris Gaba started the first Central Bark location after realizing that their jobs and busy lifestyles were leading to a miserable existence for their dog. The couple wanted to find a place where their dog could get exercise and play during the day instead of sitting alone in an empty home. After struggling to find a solution, they decided to open their own dog daycare and Central Bark was born.

Denise and Ron Donofrio also loved the idea and decided to bring the concept to the Hudson Valley. The Beacon couple originally planned to open a Central Bark franchise in Wappingers Falls, but in September that plan was put on hold after an engineering review determined that the plot of land they were considering on Route 9D was not a good fit for the business.

Central Bark Coming to Poughkeepsie, New York

The Donofrios have finally settled on a 6,500-square-foot building on Burnett Boulevard in Poughkeepsie. The former Good Year service center will soon be home to the Hudson Valley's first Central Bark. In addition to the massive indoor space, the daycare will also have a 2,000-square-foot outdoor play area.

Once open, Hudson Valley dog owners will be able to drop off their pets to socialize, play and receive mental stimulation during the day. Central Bark will offer small flexible playgroups, group skills work, rest periods, and personalized one-on-one enrichment sessions. Dog owners can also upgrade the experience with extra sessions throughout the day that include interactive toys, puzzles and games. The company also offers spa services, dog training, boarding, insurance and a retail market with top-quality food, toys and more.

According to a press release, Central Bark is "opening soon". The Poughkeepsie location does not yet have its own website, but dog lovers can get on the new location's mailing list for updates.

