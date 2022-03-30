One of the most popular and also most fun events of 2021 was Second Fridays at Cottage Square in Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie.

Actually, I should say series of events because it happens on the second Friday of the month. Here’s some great news… Second Fridays are back, and with all the new businesses that have come to Eastdale Village in the past year, Second Fridays will be bigger and better than ever.

In addition to the Eastdale Avenue Businesses, there will be two food trucks with family-friendly menus, accompanied by a local live band for you to enjoy. You and your friends can grab a seat at one of the many outdoor bistro tables, or pack up your own blankets and chairs to guarantee seating. Seating is first-come, first-serve. It’s an incredible community event, bringing neighbors together with great food and great entertainment.

When Do Second Fridays at Cottage Square Start?

Second Fridays at Cottage Square will kick off on May 13 with entertainment by the Red Barn Band, and Frites of NY and Las Tres Americas food trucks. On Friday, June 10 The Vibe will play, The Cluck Truck and The Grille Wagon will be the featured food trucks. Second Fridays at Cottage Square run through Oct. 14. To check out the full schedule of bands and food trucks, visit the Second Fridays at Cottage Square web page.

Don’t forget when you head to Eastdale Village Town Center, some of our favorite businesses have opened up there recently like Rossi’s Deli and Pizzeria Posto. Plus, gift shops, some awesome dessert shops, and much more.

5 Locally Owned Hardware Stores in Dutchess County Local Hardware Stores Better Than the Big Box Stores

13 Things Invented in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for many things, but not many people are aware that some of the world's most iconic inventions were made right here in our area.