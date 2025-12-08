Westchester County Hit-and-Run Leads to Arrest of State Police Investigator

Members of the New York State Police were once again required Westchester County, this time for what was reported as a hit-and-run incident. The incident originally occurred late last week and would result in the arrest of a fellow member of law enforcement.

Hit-and-Run in Cortlandt

The incident happened on Thursday night, December 4, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 8:07p.m, when State Troopers were first notified of the hit-and-run incident in the vicinity of East Main Street, in the Town of Cortlandt. Troopers then immidiately responded, arriving to the Hudson Valley Hospital.

An investigation was conducted once Troopers arrived, and that investigation determined that a 2017 Chevrolet sedan struck the rear of a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, and then fled the scene. According to a witness report, the Chevy driver fled south towards Crompond Road, and then parked in the hospital parking lot.

Troopers on scene were then able to find and identify the driver, who was confirmed to be a fellow member of law enforcement. The law enforcement officer was identified as 51-year old, Investigator Richard A. Miller, of Putnam Valley, NY.

Investigator Miller is assigned to the New York State Police: Troop NYC. It was stated in the report that Troopers observed indicators of intoxication with Investigator Miller, leading to his being arrested and taken into custody for 'driving while intoxicated'.

Investigator Charged

After being placed under arrest and taken into custody, Troopers took Miller to the State Police Cortlandt for processing. Later on Miller was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Cortlandt Court. Miller is expected back in court on January 5, 2026, at 9a.m.

After being issued the ticket, Miller was later released to a third party. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the collision. At this time, the case remains under investigation.

