Flags are being lowered across New York State to honor a man from the Hudson Valley.

Governor Hochul has ordered flags at half-staff on Friday, March 27, as a tribute to a man who dedicated his life to protecting others, both in uniform overseas and here at home.

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Why Flags Are Half-Staff in the Hudson Valley This Week

Flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, March 27, in honor of Major Sorffly Davius.

Major Davius died March 6, 2026 while serving with the 42nd Infantry Division at Camp Buehring in Kuwait. He was remembered as a dedicated public servant who committed his life to protecting others both as a soldier and as a police officer.

Hochul described Davius as the definition of a citizen soldier, someone who balanced the responsibilities of military service with protecting communities here in New York.

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A Dedication to Service

Major Davius began his military career in 2004 when he joined the New York Air National Guard. He later deployed to Kuwait from October 2010 through July 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

In 2013, he transferred to the New York Army National Guard and continued serving while also building a career in law enforcement. In 2014, Davius joined the New York City Police Department, where he worked to keep residents safe while also answering the call to serve his country when needed.

Before his most recent deployment, he had been assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield, a National Guard unit that works alongside law enforcement to protect major transit hubs and critical infrastructure throughout New York City.

Remembering Major Davius

Major Davius, who was a resident of Clarkstown in Rockland County, is survived by his wife and six children. A wake and funeral will be held on Friday at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn at 9am. Davius will be buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum in Farmingdale, NY.