Police in Ramapo are looking for information in a strange investigation after a man was found dead under a truck.

The Ramapo Police Department got a call around 7:15 a.m. on April 18, about a deceased person located on Park Avenue in the Spring Valley section of Ramapo.

Police located the body of an unidentified male, believed to be between 27 and 34 years of age, beneath a parked truck at the scene, but they do not believe the vehicle itself was involved.