Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Unidentified Man
Police in Ramapo are looking for information in a strange investigation after a man was found dead under a truck.
The Ramapo Police Department got a call around 7:15 a.m. on April 18, about a deceased person located on Park Avenue in the Spring Valley section of Ramapo.
Police located the body of an unidentified male, believed to be between 27 and 34 years of age, beneath a parked truck at the scene, but they do not believe the vehicle itself was involved.
His death "did not occur immediately prior to the discovery," according to police.
The circumstances surrounding the death remain under active investigation. The deceased individual has not yet been positively identified as of Monday, April 20.
"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and to support efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible. There is no known threat to the public at this time," Ramapo Police said in a Facebook post. "Additional information will be provided when it becomes appropriate to do so. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the public and the media."
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