Police say a New York state man operating a dump truck was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. The arrest happened Saturday afternoon, according to officials. State Police also say a passenger at the time was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

See Also: Police Say New York State Husband and Wife Both Charged with DWI

According to the website of George F. Hildebrandt Attorney at Law, possessing any amount of a controlled substance unlawfully in the state of New York, can call for penalties including up to one year in jail, probation, and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Man and Woman from New York State Arrested Following Traffic Stop

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers arrested a 60-year-old man from Potsdam, NY, for operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, and criminal possession of controlled substance. State Police said a 47-year-old woman of Madrid, NY, was also arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th.

Troopers say they observed a green 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 dump truck, traveling on Highway 11B in the town of Stockholm, violate traffic laws. State Police said they followed the truck onto County Route 47, and initiated a traffic stop,

See Also: New York State Man Charged With Felony DWI After Leading Police on Chase

Police said when they interviewed the driver, he was showing signs of impairment. Troopers said they administered standardized field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

The man was placed in custody, and during a safety search, he was found in possession of a smoking device and drug paraphernalia, according to State Police. Officials say the female was searched, and she was found to be in possession of a smoking device.

Both were arrested, transported for processing, and were released on appearance tickets. Both are due back in court in late March.