Electric bicycles are commonly used for recreation or commutes, as these rechargeable motorized bikes can help riders travel further without facing the issue of hills or other rough terrain. E-bikes use an integrated electric motor to assist with propulsion, though they can still be pedaled by the rider which gives it the feel of a regular bicycle.

New York state has a few laws concerning e-bikes, such as a maximum allowed speed of 20 mph, as well as riders required to be at least 16 years old. Also, the same drunk driving laws for car and trucks apply to e-bikes too.

Can You Get a DWI Riding an E-Bike in New York State?

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, electronic bicycle, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment. This man, was busted for alleged DWI on a go-kart in early 2023.

Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool, a motorized recliner, and even on horseback.

New York State Man Charged With DWI on E-Bicycle

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, a Verona man tried to outrun deputies on an e-bicycle September 6. He did not get far, according to WKTV. The 58-year-old suspect had been stopped by deputies that night before he attempted to flee on the bike, says officials.

WKTV says that deputies determined that Worden was "operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition." The suspect is now facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated, according to police.