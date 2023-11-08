New York State Woman Killed After Being Crushed by Lawnmower

Many people across New York are mowing their lawns this time of year, to prepare for the winter ahead. But while mowing seems like a routine task, you may not realize how many people are hurt and killed each year in their own yard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that each year, about seventy-five people are killed in the U.S., and about 20,000 are injured, on or near riding lawnmowers and other tractors. Some of the common injuries include; cuts and lacerations, and even amputations.

New York State Woman Dies After Lawnmower Accident

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman from Victor, NY was killed Friday when she was pinned underneath a riding mower.

WROC reports that an investigation said the woman went off a 5-foot retaining wall while mowing the grass Friday. The machinery then landed on top of her, pinning her to the ground, says police. The lawnmower caused the woman to suffer internal injuries, and she was pronounced dead by the local coroner, reports WROC.

To put this into perspective, the weight of a riding mower can vary considerably, though many models weigh up to 500 pounds, says the website Sawinery.

The 7 Biggest Eyesores You'll Find on Upstate New York Lawns Not everyone can afford a professional landscaper, but that doesn't mean you can't take pride in where you live. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

You Can Get a DWI on a Riding Mower

if you're thinking about having a few while mowing the grass this weekend, take note.

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving not only in a car, motorcycle, or moped, but on a golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment.

Even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm. But some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool (?), a motorized recliner (lol), and even on horseback.