Dutchess/Ulster Heart Walk Goes Online

We can still help about a great cause from home.

The folks at the American Heart Association have decided to continue to try and raise as much money as possible in these challenging days for a great cause but to do it, they need all of our help.

The Dutchess-Ulster Heart Walk was scheduled to happen on Saturday April 18th at Dutchess Community College but has been reworked due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Heart Association have announced through their website that instead of canceling this great event due to health concerns, they are now going to make this years walk a virtual walk.

It will still take place online on Saturday, April 18th, from 9 a.m. to noon, or any time you want to walk, with all monies raised going to their great cause.

Each year the walk raises thousands of dollars for the Heart Association to help in research and prevention of heart disease. This years goal is set at $360,000 and they need our help to get there.

If you are interested in taking a virtual walk for a great cause or if you would like to walk in honor of someone that you've lost to heart disease, you can register online here and get any other questions you might have answered.

If you plan to walk make sure you take some pictures of you walking to post on all your social media platforms using the #HVHeartWalk.

