Join The Fun At Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ’s Big Grand Re-Opening
Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ set for big weekend celebration.
Also See: Wassenmuller No More As Poughkeepsie Landmark Demolished After Decades
Huge Grand Re-Opening Weekend to Feature All Day and Night Events
The celebration at Dutchess Sports Bar and BBQ will kick off this Friday, Aug. 16 with The BUBBA BAND performing 8-11pm with door prizes at 9:30pm. $3 Tanduay rum shots, $4 Arizona Hard Ice Tea, $5 wine.
Saturday, Aug. 17 its Bike Night to Stop Domestic Violence For the Melanie Chianese Foundation Sponsored by Moroney's Harley-Davidson With live music from Automag performing 7-10pm and affles throughout the night. $3 Tullamore Dew shots, $4 Surfsides and $5 1800 Tequila shots.
Sunday, Aug. 18 the celebration weekend wraps up with WPDH on site from 1-3pm with Breazy Tea samplings starting at 1pm and Osborne Hill performing 7-10pm with raffles and giveaways. $3 Bacardi, $4 Guinness and $5 Lalo Tequila.
Gonna be an amazing weekend at the Dutchess Sports Bar and BBQ Grand-Reopeing weekend celebration. Plan accordingly and stop out all weekend! Be sure to check out their website and follow them on Facebook.
The Hudson Valley's Favorite Backyard BBQ Yard Games
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh
The Hudson Valley's Favorite Backyard BBQ Meals and Drinks
Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh