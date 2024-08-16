Join The Fun At Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ’s Big Grand Re-Opening

Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ set for big weekend celebration.

Dutchess Sports Bar and BBQ, "Where Every Day is Game Day". If you enjoy delicious food, sports, and rocking music, and lets be honest, who doesn't? Head down to Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ on New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie and indulge in amazing food including succulent ribs, pulled pork, mouth-watering burgers, and wraps. Also See: Wassenmuller No More As Poughkeepsie Landmark Demolished After Decades Under new management as of this past February of local resident Brandon Crilly who is very community focused, he has hopes of making Dutchess Sports Bar & BBQ THE sports bar in town. Don't miss the fun at their Grand Re-Opening Celebration from August sixteenth to August eighteenth, there will be specials, free samplings, and more!

Huge Grand Re-Opening Weekend to Feature All Day and Night Events

The celebration at Dutchess Sports Bar and BBQ will kick off this Friday, Aug. 16 with The BUBBA BAND performing 8-11pm with door prizes at 9:30pm. $3 Tanduay rum shots, $4 Arizona Hard Ice Tea, $5 wine.

Saturday, Aug. 17 its Bike Night to Stop Domestic Violence For the Melanie Chianese Foundation Sponsored by Moroney's Harley-Davidson With live music from Automag performing 7-10pm and affles throughout the night. $3 Tullamore Dew shots, $4 Surfsides and $5 1800 Tequila shots.

Sunday, Aug. 18 the celebration weekend wraps up with WPDH on site from 1-3pm with Breazy Tea samplings starting at 1pm and Osborne Hill performing 7-10pm with raffles and giveaways. $3 Bacardi, $4 Guinness and $5 Lalo Tequila.

Gonna be an amazing weekend at the Dutchess Sports Bar and BBQ Grand-Reopeing weekend celebration. Plan accordingly and stop out all weekend! Be sure to check out their website and follow them on Facebook.

