Wassenmuller No More: Poughkeepsie Landmark Demolished After Decades

Building that was home to the once popular deli had stood vacant for years.

If you happened to be driving down Route 55 in Poughkeepsie this past Friday afternoon, you may have found something going on that you may have never thought you'd see. The former Wassenmuller Deli at the intersection of Route 55 and Overlook Rd being demolished.

Wassenmuller Deli was run by the Liguori family and was known for their great breakfast sandwiches and subs. Their "super subs" were huge according to loyal customers. In additoin to great breakfast and lunch sandwhiches, Wassenmuller also carried Lotto, candy and beer.

We're told that they opened in 1971 and closed in the early 2000's. My memories of Wassenmuller was when in the 80's and 90's when my dad lived at 7 McIntosh Dr (off rt 55). I would make regular stops with him to Wassenmuller where he would pick up a 6 pack of Meister Brau and a pack of smokes (Marlboro Reds). I don't think I ever went inside the deli as I'd always sit in the car to wait for him, but it was those regular trips that stick out in my mind from childhood.

The building at 359 Manchester Rd across from Page Lumber had fallen into despair whike sitting empty for so many years. Although it may have not looked great in recent years, with the lettering and facade partially faling off, it was always a welcome site to my eyes and to many other locals who had visited the deli at some point in their lives.

All that's left now are memories, as the former Wassenmuller building was completely demolished on July 26, 2024.The property is owned by Page Lumber. We put in a call to the Page Lumber and asked if they knew what would be going on with the space. An employee that answered the phone told us that nothing would be going in its place and that they would just be expanding the lumber yard.

