A bridge in New York state, that has been hit on numerous occasions, has been struck once again. The most recent crash left quite a mess Tuesday morning, according to offcials on the scene.

Large trucks hitting this low clearance area have been an issue for quite some time. A tractor-trailer hit the very same bride in March 2025, shutting down traffic for several hours.

Back in February, an Amazon tractor-trailer hit this same bridge during an overnight delivery. In 2024, The Post Standard had reported that both a garbage truck and a tractor trailer had hit the unlucky bridge within only two hours.

And to top it off, those crashes had come after another tractor-trailer had hit the very same bridge less than 24 hours before, according to sources.

Dump Truck Gets Stuck Under In Bridge In New York State

The Post Standard reports that a dump truck hit the Park Street Bridge in Syracuse Tuesday morning. The impact caused the back of the truck to get stuck vertically under the bridge.

A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department said that the driver was "cited tickets for not wearing a seatbelt, disregarding a traffic control device and exceeding clearance."

The driver, who is from Liverpool, New York, was taken to the hostel to be treated for minor injuries, according to The Post Standard.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

While this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York. That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years. Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway.

However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.