Another sinkhole has suddenly appeared in New York state, and the depression in the ground has once again has lead to street closures. This is at least the third time that a large hole in the ground has suddenly appeared on the state's roadways since late February.

Previously, officials had reported that a large sinkhole opened up in the middle of a city street in Albany, due to a water main break in the area. Another one was discovered in in early March on State Route 56. The hole was large enough that it took up an entire lane of Route 56 near where 56 intersects with Route 3, according to WWNY.

Sinkhole Suddenly Opens In Columbia County, Shuts Down Parts of Street

News10 reports that a sinkhole formed on Columbia Avenue in Hudson, shutting down the 300 block of Columbia Street to all traffic earlier this week. Officials say that the area should reopen towards the weekend, though there could be some inconveniences up until then.

Department of Public Works Superintendent Robert Perry told News10 that the sinkholes are not a new issue in the Hudson, New York area. Perry said that "sections of the city’s stone sewer lines are more than 200 years old and erosion is common."

What Causes Sinkholes & Are they Common in New York?

Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials that can cause the earth to suddenly cave in.

Another terrifying sinkhole encounter happened in late 2024, when a 64-year-old Pennsylvania woman, who was out looking for her cat, died when she fell into a sinkhole that opened around an area where she had parked her vehicle, according to AP News.

Some may associate sinkholes with places in the south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. In fact, urban areas are notorious for "man-made" sinkholes, which are often caused by water main breaks, or when old, dilapidated pipes fall apart.