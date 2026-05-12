New Yorkers Get Free Tickets to World Cup Events; Here’s How

Soccer fans in New York are about to get a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere without paying World Cup prices.

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There will actually be several free World Cup fan events happening across New York over the next year, including one right here in the Hudson Valley. Now, the state has officially opened registration for free tickets to one of the biggest events planned so far.

New Yorkers can now request free tickets for the New York State United World Cup Watch Experience through New York State United

The first big event is scheduled for June 12 at Stony Brook University on Long Island. Organizers say fans can sign up for one or both matches being shown that day, including Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3pm and USA vs. Paraguay at 9pm.

While the actual 2026 FIFA World Cup games will be played across North America, including nearby MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, New York officials say these public watch parties are meant to bring the excitement directly into communities around the state.

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What to Expect at Free World Cup Events in New York

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, the events are being designed more like full-day festivals than simple watch parties.

Fans can expect giant screens showing live matches, interactive soccer activities, entertainment, local food vendors and other family-friendly attractions. Officials also say the events tie into a larger statewide effort to invest in youth soccer and community recreation programs connected to the World Cup.

The state is encouraging visitors from the Hudson Valley heading to Long Island to use public transportation, including MTA rail service.

Fans who register can also sign up for updates about transportation, schedules and future World Cup events happening around New York.

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Hudson Valley Soccer Fans Won’t Be Left Out

Hudson Valley residents will also get their own major World Cup celebration this summer.

A huge public viewing event for the World Cup Final is planned for July 19 at Kensico Dam Plaza in Westchester County. The free event is expected to include live match broadcasts, soccer activities, giveaways, entertainment and food vendors.

There will also be free World Cup fan festivals and viewing events across New York City as the tournament approaches.