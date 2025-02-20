For the second time in a around a week, a tractor-trailer has hit a bridge in New York state. This particular bridge has quite a history for getting struck. In 2024, The Post Standard had reported that both a garbage truck and a tractor trailer had hit this bridge within two hours one morning. And to top it off, those crashes had come after another tractor-trailer had hit the very same bridge less than 24 hours before.

What Bridge/Overpass in New York State Has Been Hit the Most Times?

While this particular bridge, as well as others ones - like Glenville, have had their share of hits, none of them are the reigning champs when it comes to vehicle vs bridge crashes in New York. That distinction belongs to another one in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the Greenwich Times, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY, and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York.

The Times said in 2019 that the bridge had been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.

Amazon Truck Smashes Into Bridge in New York State

According to The Post Standard, an Amazon tractor-trailer hit the Park Street railroad bridge in Syracuse on Wednesday morning. Police said that truck, driven by a man from Tennessee, hit the bridge a little after 1 AM Wednesday.

The impact tore the roof off of the truck, though the driver was not injured, says The Standard.

This is not the first time an Amazon truck has hit the Park Street Bridge, On December 3, 2022, an Amazon trailer lost its roof after coming through the same area in Syracuse, according to The Post Standard.