Drunk Man Leads Police on Short Pursuit, Police Say

An intoxicated man attempted to flee from police after crashing his vehicle in Ulster County.

On October 22, at approximately 8:15 p.m., State Police located a one-car property damage accident on I-87 in the town of New Paltz.

When Troopers attempted to check on the driver, the heavily damaged vehicle sped off and a brief pursuit ensued.

When the driver of the vehicle, Paul Sullivan, 60, of Brockport, N.Y. eventually pulled over, he was determined to be intoxicated.

Sullivan was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Newburgh, where he refused to give a breath sample.

He was charged with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle third-degree, Driving While Intoxicated; Obstructing Governmental Administration second-degree.

Sullivan was arraigned before the Town of New Paltz Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

