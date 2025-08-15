Police say that a man, who was found asleep behind the wheel, was over three and a half times over the state's legal limit to drive. Officials say that the vehicle was found running on a road early Monday afternoon. Given the man's alleged very high level of intoxication, one has to wonder had he been drinking the entire night before?

Man In New York Asleep Behind Wheel Was Allegedly Over Three And A Half Times Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 11, at about 1:21 PM, troopers were dispatched to the report of a driver unresponsive in a vehicle in the area of Washington Avenue in Albany,

The running vehicle was located, and troopers say that they identified the sleeping driver as a 40-year-old man from of Stamford, Vermont. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported for processing where he recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times over New York's legal BAC limit.

The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in court in September.

This latest incident once again puts the focus on drivers with numerous drunk driving convictions, and whether the state could eventually lower legal limits.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.