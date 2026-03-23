Pilots Killed After Jet Slams into Fire Truck at LaGuardia Airport
A horrifying crash at LaGuardia Airport has left two pilots dead after a passenger jet collided with a fire truck late Sunday night.
According to the Associated Press, the aircraft — a Jazz Aviation flight operating for Air Canada — had just landed when it struck a rescue and firefighting vehicle on the runway around 11:45 p.m.
Officials say the two people killed were the pilots of the jet.
There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board. All passengers were evacuated.
41 passengers have been hospitalized- some with reported serious injuries.
Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck were reportedly injured.
The flight originated from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada.
Photos from the scene show the plane’s nose completely crushed, with debris hanging from the cockpit and the aircraft tilted upward after the impact. The fire truck was also heavily damaged and overturned nearby.
The Port Authority says the emergency vehicle was responding to a separate incident at the time of the collision.
LaGuardia Airport was shut down overnight and remains closed as federal investigators work the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation.
The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m.
LaGuardia Runway Crash March 23, 2026
Gallery Credit: Getty Images