A horrifying crash at LaGuardia Airport has left two pilots dead after a passenger jet collided with a fire truck late Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, the aircraft — a Jazz Aviation flight operating for Air Canada — had just landed when it struck a rescue and firefighting vehicle on the runway around 11:45 p.m.

Officials say the two people killed were the pilots of the jet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: An Air Canada Express plane sits on the tarmac after it collided with a fire truck on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board. All passengers were evacuated.

41 passengers have been hospitalized- some with reported serious injuries.

Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck were reportedly injured.

The flight originated from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Canada.

Photos from the scene show the plane’s nose completely crushed, with debris hanging from the cockpit and the aircraft tilted upward after the impact. The fire truck was also heavily damaged and overturned nearby.

The Port Authority says the emergency vehicle was responding to a separate incident at the time of the collision.

LaGuardia Airport was shut down overnight and remains closed as federal investigators work the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation.

The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Travellers look for rides after LaGuardia Airport was closed following a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck on the tarmac on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Travellers look for rides after LaGuardia Airport was closed following a collision between an Air Canada Express plane and a fire truck on the tarmac on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The plane had landed from a flight from Montreal. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...