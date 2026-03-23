Something big is officially taking shape at Six Flags Great Adventure… and now you can actually see it.

Six Flags Great Adventure shares progress of the new 2027 roller coaster has officially reached a major construction milestone as the project enters its first phase of vertical assembly (Dorney Park PR) Six Flags Great Adventure shares progress of the new 2027 roller coaster has officially reached a major construction milestone as the project enters its first phase of vertical assembly (Dorney Park PR) loading...

The park’s highly anticipated 2027 roller coaster just hit a major milestone, with crews lifting the first track piece into place.

After weeks of groundwork, vertical construction is underway- meaning the coaster’s layout is finally starting to come to life in real time. If you’re heading to the park soon, don’t be surprised if you spot steel climbing higher with every visit.

And while the future coaster is grabbing attention, one of the park’s current heavy hitters is getting national recognition. Great Adventure’s legendary wooden coaster, El Toro, has been nominated for Best Roller Coaster in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Fans can vote once per day starting TODAY (March 23) through April 20, with winners announced at the end of the month.

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Great Adventure is gearing up for opening day on March 28, with a special Passholder Preview happening March 27.

And it’s not just the new coaster making waves. The park is also rolling out a reimagined Boardwalk area later this spring.

Scroll down to check out the latest construction photos