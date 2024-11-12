‘Prepare to Leave Quickly'; Wildfires Poised to Strengthen in NY

Low humidity and strong winds are expected to strengthen wildfires throughout New York on Tuesday.

Wildfires have already engulfed over 5,000 acres of Sterling Forest in Orange County, New York. Warwick Town Supervisor, Jessie Dwyer, calls it the "worst natural disaster the Town of Warwick has seen in many, many years."

While the brief rain we've experienced over the past 24 hours has somewhat helped, Dwyer warned residents yesterday, "If things turn south, threat to life and property can take a turn for the worse." Unfortunately, conditions are expected to get worse on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Hudson Valley and Long Island, which means conditions are ripe for wildfires. Low humidity and strong winds are expected to elevate the risk once again. This is not good news for those battling the fire in Greenwood Lake, Warwick and other small communities throughout the Southern Hudson Valley

More Evacuations Possible Over the Next 24 Hours

On Sunday, residents near Cliff Road and East Shore in Greenwood Lake were asked to voluntarily evacuate as the flames crept closer to their homes. Luckily, those areas have been spared and, according to authorities, are "in the clear for now". However, just after 5pm last night a new fire was reported above East Shore, north of Cliff Road.

The Town of Warwick is now focusing on areas near Wah Ta Wah Park and Sylvan Park where the fire is encroaching. Authorities say that there is no evacuation request at this time, but things can change quickly. With the red flag warning issued for Tuesday, residents are being asked to prepare for a quick evacuation.

Hudson Valley Residents Urged to Prepare for Evacuation

Authorities are urging residents to prepare their important belongings for a quick exit. Residents should prepare supplies like water and flashlights and have an emergency plan for all family members.

Those who must leave their homes will be welcomed at the American Legion on Mountain Lakes Lane where the American Red Cross has prepared a shelter. If an evacuation order is made, residents will hear sirens and loudspeakers with information. First responders will also be available to assist disabled and elderly residents.

