The Jennings Creek Wildfire continues to burn, as the blaze has now spread to over 5,000 acres across parts of south Orange County, New York and northern New Jersey, according to The Times Union. As of Tuesday evening, the fire only remains around ten percent contained, according the Governor's Office.

Sadly, the wildfires have already turned deadly. LoHud reported that 18-year-old Dariel Vasquez, a parks and recreation aide with the New York State Parks Department, died Saturday after he was struck by fallen tree in Sterling Forest.

As the historically dry conditions continue in the area, officials are warning New Yorkers about the ever increasing dangers of outdoor burning. Gusty winds and a lack of significant rainfall have lead to the threat of more wildfires that can spread easily.

Statewide Burn Ban in Effect Across New York State

The website of the Governor's Office says that New York State has implemented a statewide burn ban in effect until November 30 due to increased fire risk. This burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking.

The ban does not cover "backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter". Small, contained cooking fires are also still allowed.

Numerous brush fires have occurred over the region due to drought condtions across the state, though the deadly Jennings Creek blaze is the state's largest wildfire since 2008, according to the Times Union.