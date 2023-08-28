New York State Police Help Save Injured Hawk in the Hudson Valley

A number of individuals came together to help a feathered friend who had somehow gotten hurt. Some local residents around the Hudson Valley notified New York State police that they were in need of assistance.recenlty. However, in this case, it wasn't a person who was in need of help.

Police said they were notified that there was a an injured hawk in need of assistance.

According to Bird Feeder Hub, there are eight species of hawk found across New York state including;the Northern Harrier, Sharp shinned hawk, Coopers hawk, Red-Shouldered Hawk, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-tailed hawk, Northern Goshawk, and the Rough-legged Hawk.

Many hawks migrate in the spring and fall, with the upcoming autumn hawk migration drawing many bird watchers from all over New York state, says Bird Feeder.

Police and Resident Help Injured Hawk

The New York State Police recently shared on Facebook that some "good samaritans" notified officials concerning and injured hawk in the town of Wappinger. From there, State police were able to reach out to Creature Comforts Animal Hospital in Poughkeepsie who volunteered to help to treat the animal's injuries.

While not too much else is known exactly how the hawk was injured in the first place, it is nice to report that the story had a happy ending.

New York State DEC Revives Injured Bald Eagle Found On Road

According to the New York DEC, an EC officer received a call about a dead eagle on the side of the road on Route 88 in the town of Cobleskill.

Officials say as the officer patrolled the area, she received a call from Schoharie County 911 reporting the bald eagle was alive and being transported to a nearby gas station for pickup. The bird could not get to its feet to fly.

DEC staff at the Wildlife Resources Center determined the eagle suffered a leg injury requiring further treatment at Cornell University.