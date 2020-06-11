DEC Announces Black Bass Fishing Season Opening Date

The DEC has announced that the traditional harvest season for Largemouth and Smallmouth bass opens on June 20 and closes November 30.

In most waters, there is also a catch and release season starting on Dec. 1, and continuing until the start of the regular season, during which anglers can fish for bass using artificial lures.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

New York provides some of the best bass fishing in the country, including the St. Lawrence River, which in 2019 was named the top bass 'lake' in the country by Bassmaster Magazine. As New Yorkers start heading outdoors for the summer season after months of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there's nothing better than spending time with family and friends on the water pursuing these exciting sportfish while still recreating responsibly and practicing social distancing.

The black bass is New York's number one freshwater sport fish because they are aggressive, typically abundant, and are found in waters throughout New York. Big bass can be caught in small neighborhood ponds, warm water rivers and streams, and lakes of all sizes.

Anglers are reminded that fishing for black bass (including catch and release) is prohibited outside of the open season in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, and Franklin counties. In these counties, black bass open season is June 20 - November 30.

