Darkside Records Set to Open Brand New Poughkeepsie Store

Darkside Records announced it will open at its new location this week.

Founded in January 2011 by Justin Johnson and Roberto Hull, Darkside Records quickly became the Hudson Valley’s largest brick‑and‑mortar independent music store. Originally located on Main Street, the store relocated in January 2016 to a spacious 6,000 sq ft facility at 611 Dutchess Turnpike.

Darkside Records celebrated 13 years in January 2024 and around the same time announced plans to move the business again, to another location at 32 Cannon Street which was home to entertainment spot Revel 32, where WPDH held its Kings and Queens of the Hudson Valley Cover Bands contest in 2023.

City of Poughkeepsie posted on Facebook an update on Darkside Records. They featured the restoration of 32 Cannon Street becoming Darkside Records in their Buzz newsletter, and included some photos of the construction. Darkside Records plans on opening the new spot this fall.

In a posting this past Saturday, Nov. 15 on social media, Darkside Records announced that they would officially be opening at their new home on Cannon Street this Friday, Nov. 21 at 10am, thanking all their loyal customers for their patience & years of support.

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be re-opening our doors this coming Friday, 11/21 at 10am at our new home on Cannon Street! It’s been a long time in the making, and we can’t wait to share our new space with you all. Sorry we didn’t make it for the 15th as hoped, but we just want it to truly be ready for every one of you to cross the threshold. We’re going to take the rest of the week leading up to Friday to finish getting ready and put our vision for this space into the world. We hope to see you here very soon & at the Wicked Weekend listening party happening here on Saturday the 22nd @ 6pm - more details on that part coming soon! Thanks for your patience & years of support - see you in the bins on Friday!

