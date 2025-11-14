Popular Hudson Valley Italian Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

Milanese Italian Restaurant in Poughkeepsie celebrates 54th anniversary.

Milanese located in Poughkeepsie, NY has been around for over 50 years, as it was established in 1971. Voted as one of the best spots to get pasta in the Hudson Valley, the Penne alla Vodka is said to be great! Penne pasta tossed with homemade tomato sauce, cream and a splash of vodka. Served with a house salad.

I've eaten at Milanese on several occasions over the years and always had a great meal. The chicken parm has always been a personal favorite with the jumbo shrimp cocktail for an appetizer of course!

Overview & History

  • The restaurant is located at 115 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

  • It was opened in 1971 by Santino Milanese and his wife Rita.

  • It remains a family-run establishment, with the next generation actively involved in the business.

  • It’s considered a landmark in what is sometimes called Poughkeepsie’s “Little Italy” on Main Street.

Cuisine & What to Order

  • The menu features classic Italian-American fare: pasta dishes, veal and chicken entrees, seafood, and more.

  • Some popular dishes mentioned by reviewers:

    • Calamari fritti (crispy squid) praised as a “must-try”.

    • Chicken Parmigiana and lasagna get frequent mentions.

    • Steak & shrimp scampi also noted as standouts.

Atmosphere & Experience

What Locals Highlight

  • Consistency over decades: menu items and preparation have remained largely the same, giving patrons a sense of reliability.

  • Generous portions and good value for money.

  • Friendly service: many reviewers mention the staff and family-run nature adding to the charm.

Milanese Italian Restaurant Celebrates Anniversary

Milanese Restaurant took to social media late Thursday night to announce the restaurant's 54th anniversary and sharing some photos from over the years on their Facebook page. Congrats to Milanese, here's to many more years!

HAPPY 54th ANNIVERSARY!
It is our sincere pleasure serving the Hudson Valley for so many great years!!!

