Probable Cause Wins Kings Or Queens Of the Cover Bands

Winners were announced at Revel 32 event in Poughkeepsie.

Revel 32 has become an area hotspot and must-visit entertainment spot in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1845 as a Methodist Church and later expanded in 1895. The iconic building in the City of Poughkeepsie underwent a transformation in recent years to become a one-of-a-kind event space in the area at 32 Cannon St.



Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie hosted the inaugural WPDH Kings or Queens of the Cover Bands competition on Friday night, June 16, and it turned out to be an overall amazing night! Four of the best Hudson Valley cover bands (Jukebox Junkies, Fred Zepplin, Natasha B and Probable Cause) battled out for the Crown along with $1500 in cash and $3000 in promo radio advertising. A packed crowd of enthusiastic rockers came out to show support and enjoy a fun-filled evening of rock n roll that featured a private upstairs VIP Lounge with specialty food and cocktails.

After four amazing sets from each band, New Platz, NY-based band Probable Cause were crowned the winners by audience vote.

Formed in 2011, Probable Cause from New Paltz playing all the rock smash hits from the 80s to the present day. They have played at Citified for the Mets' pre-show entertainment and at Metlife Stadium for the Jets' pre-show entertainment and all throughout and outside New York. Probable Cause rocked The Kings or Queens of the cover bands with a set that included the following:

Journey- "Separate Ways"

Ozzy Osbourne- "Crazy Train"

AC/DC- "You Shook Me All Night Long"

Heart- "Barracuda"

4 Non Blondes- "What's Up"

Journey- "Don’t Stop Believin"

Guns N' Roses- "Welcome to the Jungle"

Congrats to Probable Cause on winning the inaugural WPDH Kings or Queens of the Cover Bands competition. Also thanks to the great staff at Revel 32 for an amazing time, Sugar and Spice Catering for the delicious food, Created with Love Boutique for the rock n roll merch, and Settembre Luxury Limousines for the Rock n Roll Limo for the night! Also Jame's Warriors, the charity for the night. Don't miss our next big event, the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, June 25 at Barton Orchards in Poughquag, NY.