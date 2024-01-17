Darkside Records in Poughkeepsie Set For Big Birthday Celebration

The popular record store will celebrate its 13th year with a big birthday bash.

Darkside Records first opened its doors on Jan. 15, 2011 at their first location on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. I remember it well, being so excited that we were actually getting a record store in town. The location on Main Street was there for 5 years, before they relocated to their current location at 611 Dutchess Tpke on Jan. 15, 2016. I've always liked how they have hosted artists for meet and greet events at Darkside Records. Back on June 1, 2013, Tom Keifer from Cinderella came through the area for a show at The Chance and Darkside had him by the store signing copies of his critically acclaimed debut solo album The Way Life Goes.

Tigman with Cinderella's Tom Keifer. The Rutigliano Archives Tigman with Cinderella's Tom Keifer. The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Another highlight for me at Darkside Records was getting to meet John Waite back in September of 2017. He came by for a meet and greet and intimate performance with his band. I had always been a fan of John Waite from his work with The Baby's to Bad English and of course his solo career.

Check out performance footage of John Waite live at Darkside Records in 2017 below.

Darkside Records 13th Birthday Bash Celebration

Darkside Records announced that they will be celebrating 13 years with a birthday bash celebration on Saturday, January 20 at the store in Poughkeepsie. In a 3 minute plus video posted to their Facebook page set to Kenny Rogers "Through the Years", they thank everyone for the past 13 years of business and also seem to allude to a move to a brand new location in the future. See the video below.

Congrats to Darkside Records to 13 years and here's to many more!