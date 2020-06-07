Cuomo Says Groups Of Up To 150 Will Be Allowed At Graduations

Finally some good news for the Class of 2020. It isn't every year you have to cancel everything over a global pandemic. But now things could be looking up. New York Governor Andrew Como says starting June 26, groups of up to 150 people will be allowed at high school graduations.

There will be some new guidelines to follow, according to Cuomo. All gradations will be held outdoors and have to follow social distance standards. Cuomo had announced Thursday that drive in or drive through gradations could be held, Many school officials had hoped for full outdoor gradations, so the announcement Sunday came as a pleasant surprise.

Schools had been closed since the middle of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had been taken online classes as teachers took to distance learning to educate.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: