The roads across New York can be full of hazards. Police are investigating why a vehicle went out of their lane of traffic, and then crashed head-on into a another vehicle. The crash occurred early afternoon February 21, and lead to two motorists being taken to the hospital.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

This actually places New York as one of the safer states to drive in, according to IIHS.

Police Investigate Serious Head-On Crash In New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 21, at approximately 12:08 PM., troopers responded to a serious personal injury accident on State Highway 68 in the town of Oswegatchie.

See Also: Police Say New York State Woman Died After Vehicle Lost Control

Troopers say that an investigation revealed that a blue 2019 Ford F-150, operated by a 58-year-old man from Heuvelton, was traveling southeast on Highway 68 when he exited his lane of travel and entered oncoming traffic. As a result, police say he struck a red 2011 Town and Country minivan, operated by a 35-year-old woman from Ogdensburg.

Both drivers were both airlifted to the a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation.

New York State Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.

See Also: Fatal Crash in New York State After Driver Ejected From Vehicle