Offcials report that a woman in New York state lost her life after a crash Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the crash happened on a heavily traveled state route, after the victim lost control of their vehicle and went into an oncoming lane of traffic.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

Police Say New York State Woman Died After Vehicle Lost Control

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 16, at 12:00 P.M., troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on State Route 98 in the town of Alexander, New York. Multiple agencies helped assist in the investigation, according to officials.

Troopers say that an investigation determined that a 2016 Buick Encore was traveling northeast, and a 2021 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southwest on Route 98. The operator of the Buick lost control and went into the southwest lane striking the Jeep, says the report. The driver of the Buick was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator and passenger of the Jeep sustained minor injuries.

New York State Police have identified the victim as 54-year-old Anya R. Rambuski of Batavia, New York.

