New York State police say a fatal crash occurred on one of the state's most traveled highways early Tuesday morning. The victim was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital, according to police reports.

An estimated 70,000 vehicles travel on Interstate 684 in New York every single day, making the roadway quite crowded. Like any major road, crashes are often caused by distracted driving, speeding, aggressive driving, or vehicle malfunction.

Police say they are investigating what exactly caused the latest crash.

New York State Police Say Crash On I-684 Claimed Man's Life

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 12, troopers began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 684 in the town of Bedford.

State Police said that at approximately 5:15 a.m., a man driving a 2021 Kia Sportage southbound on I-684, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a 1995 International Harvester tractor trailer parked south of the Bedford rest area.

The Kia driver was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

New York State Police said they have identified the victim as 54-year-old Howard I. Zaibel of Brewster.

New York State's Most Dangerous Roads

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

Second the list is I-87, from New York City to Montreal. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany.

Number 3 was Niagara Falls Boulevard, #4 the Hempstead Turnpike, and #5 Upper Broadway in Manhattan.