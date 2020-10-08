Watch out if you're out on the road. This is the time of year when a lot of animal collisions happen on the roads across the country. In fact, a study from State Farm finds most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December. Well, there definitely seems to be a lot of dead squirrels on the roads. But it goes further than this.

Deer are obviously one the big hazards to watch out for. But farm animals, large rodents, and even stray cats and dogs can dart out in front of you when you least expect it, causing a potentially fatal crash.

The data put together by State Farm says drivers across the U.S. have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal, on average. The company estimates there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

What state topped the study? West Virginia, where you have a 1 in 37 chance of colliding with an animal. Neighboring Pennsylvania ranked third, where there's a 1 in 51 chance. New York was 33rd, with a 1 in 130 chance. Also, Massachusetts is 27th, at 1 in 107. New Jersey is 36th, at 1 in 155. Connecticut was 42nd, with there's a 1 in 211 chance you'll be in an animal-related auto crash.

THE TOP 5:

West Virginia Montana Pennsylvania South Dakota Michigan

Hawaii, not surprisingly was ranked the safest, where there's only a 1 in 731 chance.

State Farm urges drivers to be alert. Dusk and dawn are generally meal time, so animals are more active during those hours. They also say using high beams is safer than flickering your lights at an animal, for that may cause the animal to dart around back and forth. Swerving is also discouraged. And of course, watch your speed and wear your seat belts.