Police say a man, who was working as a contractor, stole over ten thousand dollars worth of belongings from a home in New York state. The suspect was arrested and is now facing a felony 4th degree grand larceny charge, according to New York State Police.

According to the website of Tilem & Associates, P.C., a Class E felony offense in New York state can carry a maximum sentence of up to four years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000 or double the value of the money you gained in committing the offense.

Contractor in New York State Accused of Grand Larceny, Allegedly Stole Coins & Liquor

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 7, troopers arrested a 37-year-old man from Central Square, for grand larceny 4th degree, a class E felony.

New York State Police report that the suspect was working as a contractor at a residence in Fulton when, on March 25, the homeowner reported approximately $11,000 in coins missing from the home.

An investigation determined that the suspect was allegedly responsible for stealing the coins, along with 14 bottles of liquor.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was already in custody at the Oswego County Jail on an unrelated matter. During the course of the investigation, troopers also learned that the suspect had violated an active order of protection by contacting a protected party while incarcerated.

In addition to the grand larceny charge, New York State Police say that the suspect was charged with 2nd degree criminal contempt for the order of protection violation. He was transported back to the county jail to await arraignment.

