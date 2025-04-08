This may be a case where Red Bull gave some people a few too many wings?

Deputies say that three men are accused of robbing a grocery store in New York state. The alleged crime took place early Sunday afternoon, according to offcials. Police also say that one of the suspects had already been previously banned from every store representing this particular grocery chain.

But according to reports, the three suspects seemed to be searching for just one kind of item. Police say the suspects left the grocery with hundreds of dollars of this item.

Suspects in New York State Allegedly Steal Almost $400 In Energy Drinks

WHAM13 reports that three men allegedly stole nearly $400 dollars worth of energy drinks from a Wegmans in Henrietta, New York.

See Also: New York State's Wegmans Once Again Voted One Of the Best Places to Work

Deputies said that they responded Sunday after receiving a report that two out of the three men had loaded a shopping cart with the energy drinks and left the store without paying.

WROC reports that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took a 33-year-old man, and a 31-year-old man into custody. Both men are from Penfield, NY, according to WHAM13.

The 31-year-old man also reportedly lead police on a brief foot chase before being caught. Authorities also arrested a 22-year-old man, who WHAM13 says was the driver of the getaway vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the 31-year-old suspect had previously banned from all Wegmans stores and had four outstanding warrants in Livingston County. The 33-year-old suspect also had an outstanding warrant in Monroe and Livingston counties, says deputies.

See Also: New York State Man Allegedly Stole Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Cookies & Cases of Beer