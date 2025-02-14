Police say a woman in New York state was arrested and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from where she worked. Officials say an investigation determined that the suspect carried out the alleged thefts over a month's time. The woman has been charged with 3rd degree grand larceny, and 3rd degree burglary.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that grand larceny in the third degree is a class D felony. The sentence can range from probation to prison. The maximum prison sentence is 7 years. However, there is no mandatory prison sentence for first time offenders.

New York State Woman Allegedly Stole Thousands From Dunkin’ Donuts

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 10, State Police with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old woman from Ballston Spa, New York.

Troopers said that on on January 3, they received a complaint from a local Ballston Spa business reporting multiple thefts.

An investigation determined that the suspect was employed as a manager by Dunkin’ Donuts in Ballston Spa. Troopers said the investigation determined in December 2024 and January 2025, the suspect allegedly entered the store after hours and without authorization on multiple dates and stole money from the business.

The suspect's actions reportedly resulted in the theft of more than $3,000, says the report. An arrest warrant was then issued for the woman by law enforcement.

The suspect was located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to New York State Police. She was then transported to for processing. and was arraigned at town court, where she was released on her own recognizance.

