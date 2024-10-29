Vehicle Hits Amish Carriage in New York State, Ejecting Passengers

This is yet another case of never really knowing what you'll find on the roads of New York. New York State Police are currently investigating a crash that they say took the life of an Amish woman Sunday afternoon. Offcials say the crash took place on a local road, when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn carriage.

Police say the latest fatal crash resulted in two occupants being thrown from the carriage they were riding in, including a 1-year-old child.

Unfortunately, crashes between motor vehicles and Amish carriages have become all too common, with several already taking place this year. In July, an Amish teen was killed in the Oswego County town of Mexico, New York after being struck by a motor vehicle.

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 28, troopers responded in the town of Newport for a crash involving a motor vehicle and an Amish buggy.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by a 36-year-old man from Newport was traveling east when it struck the rear portion of the carriage what traveling in the same direction.

As a result of the collision, both occupants of the Amish buggy, a 31-year-old from Newport, and a one-year old infant were both ejected.

The infant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says police. The operator of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. The 31-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police say the victim has been identified as Rebecca Swartzentruber from Newport.

According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York state fourth in the country for Amish people.